0
Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend has been drawing a map to prove I am cheating but I'm not

Angry Black Women, Couple . File photo of an unhappy couple

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb, My boyfriend of 2 years constantly thinks I’m cheating on him. We started dating at the start of the pandemic and spent time together during the lockdown.

I travel every weekend for work to multiple cities and I work in a male-dominated industry. My boyfriend has a lot of issues from when he was a kid and with his past relationships.

No matter what I do, he thinks I’m cheating. He says he’s just logically putting puzzle pieces together and comes to the conclusion I’m cheating.

I am tired of explaining myself but he is a sweet guy.

What do I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

