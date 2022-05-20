0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend is famous and I'm scared of dealing with his fans

Seasonal Depression Lonely Black Woman Sitting Couch Sad Face Expression Seasonal Depression Lonely File photo of a worried woman

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

For a while, I’ve been dating this amazing guy who is famous. At first, I thought it would just be a fling, but he’s talking about getting more serious and we have kept our relationship mostly private.

I like the privacy and I want absolutely nothing to do with his fame. I think it causes only trouble.

I know sooner or later our relationship will be out there and honestly dealing with too many people hasn’t been my thing. I flinch at the slightest touch by people I don't know and get hurt by people’s words.

I was dealing with some issues before he came and made me feel better because he has been that rock for me.

My fear comes to play when I have to think about how I will deal with people on social media one day. Not for any reason but because some people are mean and can hurt you with their words.

What do I do and how do I deal with the attention when we finally get married or we are captured outside together by some bloggers or fans.

Lisa, Abelemkpe

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via: features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rawlings wanted his cremated body to be used to nourish Achimota Forest – Aide
I am certain NDC will win 2024 elections – 'Optimistic' Mahama
Achimota Forest: Tikese makes allegation
The educational qualifications of Ghana's current economic managers
Gang linked to kidnapping, robberies and rape of women at Adenta arrested
Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
Cheddar accused of housing wild tigers in plush Ridge Estate as residents live in fear
Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Chris Briandt: The first Ghanaian footballer to play with boots
Mahama left debt repayment buffers unlike ‘collateralizer’ Akufo-Addo – Kofi Bentil
Related Articles: