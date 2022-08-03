Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend is on Tinder and a girl he chatted with disclosed this to me

Wed, 3 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
One day, I got a message from a girl on Twitter and Facebook telling me that my BF was on Tinder. At first, I thought I got hacked or something.
Then, I messaged her back and she sent me screenshots of their messages. In the messages, he said he was going to break up with his GF (me) that weekend. He told her he needed another person to go on a vacation with, the one I planned.
He told that girl on Tinder all of my flaws.
What should I do?
