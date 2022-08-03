0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend is on Tinder and a girl he chatted with disclosed this to me

Sad Black Woman Hair1 File photo of a sad woman

Wed, 3 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

One day, I got a message from a girl on Twitter and Facebook telling me that my BF was on Tinder. At first, I thought I got hacked or something.

Then, I messaged her back and she sent me screenshots of their messages. In the messages, he said he was going to break up with his GF (me) that weekend. He told her he needed another person to go on a vacation with, the one I planned.

He told that girl on Tinder all of my flaws.

What should I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Man found dead on toilet seat after preserving dead wife's body with ice for months
60-year-old man fined GH¢12,000 for having sex with his 3 daughters
Ablakwa ‘shades’ Ken Agyapong
Another rape case rocks KNUST, 6 students arrested
Pastor, wife granted bail for allegedly defrauding 875 victims
What ‘Waakye’ said in his last interview before his demise
Cancerous substance found in some Brukina drinks – Noguchi research reveals
I was an active member of Methodist Boys’ Brigade - Bawumia
Prof. Steve Hanke talks about Ghana's economy
Adom-Otchere slams NDC MP
Related Articles: