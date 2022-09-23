Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend lives with two of my exes

File photo of a confused woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I recently started dating this amazing guy who told me so many things about his roommates and how nice they were.



He had invited me to spend the weekend at his place a lot of times and when I finally agreed, I was given the shock of my life.



These roommates my current boyfriend told me about are my ex-boyfriends. I am so lost and confused with the whole situation.

I am thinking if my current, set me up or if this is a coincidence.



What do I do?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.