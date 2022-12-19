0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend loves me, but he’s not affectionate enough

Singlewoman 1.png File photo of a worried woman

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My partner and I are in a lovely long-distance relationship. We've been together for three years, one of them long-distance. We're both graduate students, and I believe we have a good, loving, and respectful relationship.

But during the three years we've been together, the same issue has come up consistently: I am an expressive and emotional person who loves affection and attention, and while he will tell me he loves me freely, he is a quiet guy who is just not built to be particularly demonstrative.

I try to be understanding of this, and I pay attention to the small details, but he's not as dependable and doesn’t look out for me even when we talk about things we go through and he is in a better position than I am.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Related Articles: