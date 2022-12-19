Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend loves me, but he’s not affectionate enough

File photo of a worried woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

My partner and I are in a lovely long-distance relationship. We've been together for three years, one of them long-distance. We're both graduate students, and I believe we have a good, loving, and respectful relationship.



But during the three years we've been together, the same issue has come up consistently: I am an expressive and emotional person who loves affection and attention, and while he will tell me he loves me freely, he is a quiet guy who is just not built to be particularly demonstrative.



I try to be understanding of this, and I pay attention to the small details, but he's not as dependable and doesn’t look out for me even when we talk about things we go through and he is in a better position than I am.

