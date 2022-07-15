Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend makes me look desperate

File photo of a distressed woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

The guy I'm dating never makes the first move, but whenever I'm making the first move, he seems interested and looks like he enjoys spending time with me.



I tried to ask him why and he didn't seem to have anything to say. I don't see why I need to always make the move when he is the man.



I'm thinking of breaking up with him as I can’t seem to figure out why he makes me look desperate.

What should I do?



