0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend makes me look desperate

Concerned Woman File photo of a distressed woman

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

The guy I'm dating never makes the first move, but whenever I'm making the first move, he seems interested and looks like he enjoys spending time with me.

I tried to ask him why and he didn't seem to have anything to say. I don't see why I need to always make the move when he is the man.

I'm thinking of breaking up with him as I can’t seem to figure out why he makes me look desperate.

What should I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Minority ‘clash’ with Joe Wise on Adwoa Safo saga
Nat'l Cathedral: Secretariat refusing to answer questions – Ablakwa claims
A Plus responds to Wontumi's suit
Kwabena Agyapong recounts how Bawumia became an NPP member
What Akufo-Addo said in 2016 about the ‘family and friends’ syndrome gov't
Kufuor blasts money-making politicians
Why Bawumia will choose Ghana Card over interchanges
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea
Related Articles: