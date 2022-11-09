0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend’s daughter is manipulative

File Photo Of A Worried Woman Pp File photo of a worried woman

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

Help. I hate my boyfriend’s daughter. She is only 10 (a year older than my daughter) and has caused me more damage than good since I started dating her father.

She is lazy, manipulative, and needy, just like her mother. She is behind at school and whines constantly.

I have tried to help her, but she instead tells her father things I know nothing about, including cheating on him. It’s gotten to the point that I ignore her completely.

I often criticize her father and later feel bad. I think her mother is influencing her behaviour. My boyfriend says she is a good kid, but I enjoy it better when she is not around.

Should I talk with my boyfriend about this again or just call it quits?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Lawyers for Anas react to testifying without mask 'ruling'
Presby Moderator 'explains' Akufo-Addo’s famous quote
Akufo-Addo's economic 'stupidity' taking Ghana nowhere - Prof. Hanke
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Otto Addo's possible 26-man Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup
How Tolon MP fraudulently used Master Card of Cameroonian to purchase items
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents
Related Articles: