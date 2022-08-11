0
Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend's manhood is big, I worry if he doesn't marry me the next person may not want me

Thu, 11 Aug 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

My boyfriend's penis is too big and having sex with him hurts so much every time but it feels so good.

Sex is even better when we use lube because I am always aroused. Here is the problem; I am worried we may not end up together and the next person may not appreciate me because he may assume my vagina is loose.

I want to know if I could talk about our future with him or let things play out naturally.

Anonymous.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

