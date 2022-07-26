2
Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend wants me to be his third baby mama

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

The man I have been dating for over a year has four children from two mothers. He is a good father and takes care of his children.

He said he has never been married but wants me to get pregnant for him and be his third baby mama.

What's the possibility that he is going to marry me?

Please advise me.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
