Dear GhanaWeb: My brother-in-law keeps flirting with me and I'm not having it

Dear GhanaWeb,

My brother-in-law sends me lewd comments on my social media accounts and acts all straight and straightforward when we meet at social gatherings.



When I told my husband about it, he said I was at fault for inviting such messages. He has tried to flirt with me, but I just avoid being with him alone.



I have seen him acting with the girls in the family too. I want to shame him and expose him.

How do I go about it or what do I do?



