Dear GhanaWeb: My child is pushing me to my early grave because he hates my boyfriend

Thu, 21 Jul 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have been divorced with three children ages 22, 18 and 14 for close to 6 years but I have an amazing boyfriend who bought me a house which I fixed up using my money.

I have a 22-year-old son and he says he can’t stand the man I love and he is making my life difficult.

My ex-husband makes the children feel like I’m nothing and all they have in him. I am seriously thinking about leaving my boyfriend because I think my kids need me and before they go rogue, I can set some things right.

I don’t know what to do. There is a lot of tension when they are both at the house. I love my son very much, but I can’t let him run my life either.

What should I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

www.ghanaweb.com
