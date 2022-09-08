Dear GhanaWeb: My ex-boyfriend reached out to me when my marriage was in crisis

File photo of a worried woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband of four years has made his job his priority while ignoring his commitments to me and our son.



We barely spent time together as a couple, so it was easy to open up to my ex when I got a message from him asking about my well-being.



Ever since he reached out, he has been there to support me and I depend a lot on him too.



I don’t want to end my relationship, but I hate lying to my husband.

How do I tackle this?



