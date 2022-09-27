1
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My ex has asked me for dinner

Concerned Woman File photo of a concerned woman

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I'm a pretty, intelligent girl who's gone through shattering, horrible, tragic heartbreak because of a man I absolutely adored.

After I spent half a year getting to know him, then a year and a half trying to develop a relationship with him, he unceremoniously dumped me.

I came to my senses, moved back to New York, and began a new career. My problem? He is flying in for business and has asked me to dinner.

Do I go or do I not go?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Related Articles: