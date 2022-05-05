Dear GhanaWeb: My ex is living in the apartment above me

File photo of a concerned ex lover

Dear GhanaWeb,

During my days at the university, I dated this guy who after school traveled to further his education abroad. We were in touch until suddenly I didn’t hear from him again.



Three years later I got married to this handsome and kind man and we moved into one of the plush neighbourhoods in Accra.



One afternoon I was coming back home from the market when I caught a glimpse of my ex-boyfriend…I was taken aback so I got closer, plagued with curiosity, I prayed it wasn’t him.



To my shock, that was the man I was deeply in love with, and he is my next-door neighbour.



I shaked and instantly felt my legs giving up on me. He was with another woman and from all indications that was his wife.

While I stood behind them staring and unable to move, he turned and saw me too. You can also imagine the shock written on his face as well. He pretended for a moment not to know me and said ‘hi’ but I couldn’t say it back.



Lucky for us there was no awkwardness that gave his wife a hint and when I could say anything I replied then rushed into my apartment.



I’m still in love with this man and I don’t know what to do. I can’t tell my husband either.



One morning while escorting my husband to his car in the morning as he left for work; I saw him again. Whatever that it was on my face was obvious and my husband noticed. He asked if I knew him, and I said yes “that’s our next-door neighbour.”



My ex came over and said hello to my husband. They introduced themselves and had a brief chat before I waved my husband goodbye.

We stood there without words for over a minute, the next thing I heard was “I’m sorry. I lost your contact and I know it’s late, but I never forgot you. I did all I could to find you and visited your family house, but they said you were married. My heart was broken, and I only got married quite recently.”



I broke down and cried. I didn’t say a word, but I know what I feel. I’m still deeply in love with this man and I can’t control my emotions when I see him.



Please help me.



Anonymous, Trassaco



