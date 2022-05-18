1
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My ex is threatening to ruin my marriage

Sad Black Woman Hair1 File photo of an unhappy woman

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My ex-boyfriend has threatened me with unspeakable things since I got married five months ago.

He has dared to call my in-laws to tell them secrets about my past so they can destroy my marriage because he wants to meet me again after a very long time of separation.

I don't want to meet him at his place which is where he wants me to come or else he will call me and expose all our intimate photos from the past.

I am trembling with each passing day and I'm not sure what step to take.

Please advise me. What should I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb:via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mother of late Kumawood actor speaks
Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket
How Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his Lamborghini to betting in 2018
Are you trying to reverse the curse? - Fans question Man City's Yaya Toure love
How a Ghanaian player was sacked by Italian club for engaging in juju
British High Commissioner speaks on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest
Slept at cemetery, bath with water from dead bodies - Nii Lante shares juju story
Kweku Baako challenges Kofi Bentil over alleged ‘sale’ of Achimota Forest
Manasseh tackles Akufo-Addo
Barker-Vormawor breaks silence on second arrest