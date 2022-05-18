Dear GhanaWeb: My ex is threatening to ruin my marriage

File photo of an unhappy woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

My ex-boyfriend has threatened me with unspeakable things since I got married five months ago.



He has dared to call my in-laws to tell them secrets about my past so they can destroy my marriage because he wants to meet me again after a very long time of separation.



I don't want to meet him at his place which is where he wants me to come or else he will call me and expose all our intimate photos from the past.

I am trembling with each passing day and I'm not sure what step to take.



Please advise me. What should I do?



