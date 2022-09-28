Dear GhanaWeb: My ex taunts me with pictures and videos of him with his new girl

File photo of a concerned woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I was in a three-year relationship with my boyfriend which ended abruptly. I go out with friends and all I can think about is him. Less than a week after our break up, he was with another girl.



Quite recently, I have been getting text messages from my ex telling me what great sex he has with his new lover and would send me pictures to show me how pretty she is.



It has been about five months, and I still feel as though I'm in love with him and he sends me these videos and images.

What do I do since blocking him makes him find different ways to still reach me?



