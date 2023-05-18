Dear GhanaWeb: My fiancée's makeup artist for our wedding is my girlfriend

Filen photo of a couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

I find myself caught in a challenging situation that I hope you can provide some guidance on. In preparation for our upcoming wedding, my fiancée has made arrangements for a makeup artist to beautify her on our special day.



Here's where it gets complicated, the makeup artist she hired is my girlfriend, who is unaware that I will be getting married soon.



My girlfriend believes that she is the only person I am dating and remains oblivious to the fact that I am on the verge of marrying another woman. Equally, my fiancée is completely unaware of my connection to the makeup artist.



Given these circumstances, I am at a loss as to what steps to take next. The situation has left me feeling confused and uncertain.



I kindly seek your advice and guidance on how to navigate this complex predicament.

