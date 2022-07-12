1
Dear GhanaWeb: My fiancée told me I smell

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

Last night, a bit too much wine prompted my fiancée to tell me a secret he’s been keeping for years: He thinks I smell bad. And that’s why our sex life has been on the decline.

I know I do sweat more than some people, but I shower daily and always use deodorant. I can’t figure out if I am actually as bad as he says or if he just thinks I’m stinky because he is lucky enough to have totally odourless sweat.

I am seriously considering calling off the wedding because of this. I just can’t imagine that our marriage would last if he’s repulsed by me.

Am I overreacting, or do I need to leave him?

Anonymous, Spintex

