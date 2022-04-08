Dear GhanaWeb: My fiancé is too attached to his mum

File photo of a concerned woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I'm in a serious, wonderful relationship with a man, and while he is absolutely perfect, his mum is an integral part of his life. My boyfriend is completely dependent on his mum. Although she has a husband and two other sons, he is afraid to do anything without her.



He frequently would ask his mum for permission to go on dates with me because he wants her to “sit with him.” The worst part is that she is OK with this. From the food we eat to where we go, he is constantly on the phone updating her. She sometimes calls me privately to teach me how to treat her son.



Three months ago, he proposed to me and insisted that we live with his mother after marriage. I got excited about the proposal but living with his mother is what worries me. I told him about my concerns, but he accuses me of not liking his mother.



I don't think it's fair to me that he would ask me to stay with his mother. However, I'm afraid to bring up the subject because he doesn't seem to think it’s a strange situation. Also, I feel that speaking my mind on this sensitive subject would be inappropriate considering we are getting married in a few months.

Please help me.



Gertrude, Ahodwo



