Dear GhanaWeb: My fiancé keeps pushing for premarital sex

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

As a young woman in her twenties preparing to tie the knot, I am facing a predicament with my fiancé who desires to engage in premarital sex.

Although everything seems to be going well, I am uncertain about whether this is the right path to take and I am seeking guidance on how to approach this delicate situation.

