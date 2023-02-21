0
Dear GhanaWeb: My fiancé's wealthy family has stopped my wedding because I don't have a master's degree

Tue, 21 Feb 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,

My fiance's wealthy family wants me to finish my master's degree before I marry their son since, in their opinion, their family only attracts individuals with a very high reputation; if I am not wealthy, the most I can do is have a solid educational background.

I'm currently in my second year of college, and my partner is employed. The best he can do is engage me, despite his insistence that I study as his family does.

I don't believe this is fair because I can still get married and attend school, so why should I finish my education before I can wed their son?

What do I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

