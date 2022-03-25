2
Dear GhanaWeb: My fiancé wants to join Date Rush for fame

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have a situation that keeps getting sinister the more I think about it.

I have been dating this guy and we are now engaged to be married but he wants to go on a reality show.

Not just any reality show, Date Rush on TV3. I found out when my fiancé's sisters joked about it to me.

She thought my fiancé had told me, but he hadn’t.

I spoke with my fiancé, and he admitted going to the auditions with the intention of getting exposure to grow his Instagram audience.

Now he wants me to move out temporarily, so people won’t find out about me during his time on the show. I want to make the move permanent, but I really love him.

He has been emotionally blackmailing me for not being supportive of his music career and if I stood in the way, he was going to go for the dating show anyways.

Apart from his obsession with his social media, he’s really a wonderful man.

What do I do about him?

From Leila, Labone

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
