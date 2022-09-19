0
Dear GhanaWeb: My fiance is controlling, he is threatening to leave me if I find a new job

Mon, 19 Sep 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

My boyfriend always wants things to go his way and he doesn't listen to my choices or opinions even if it affects our relationship.

We are getting married in the next six months and I told him I will want to find myself a new job since we work in the same company. I believe it is to keep a healthy balance with no prying eyes in our business.

He told me that if I dare leave, we will end. The thing is I have never enjoyed dating colleagues at work, talking about being in a relationship with one, but this time, it happened. I am not sure what to do anymore.

What should I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BB

