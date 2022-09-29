1
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My fiance is the dirtiest man you will ever meet

Angry Black Couple 1 File photo of a couple

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am tired; I am really tired of dealing with my dirty fiance who hates to flush the toilet when he uses it, doesn't clean his bowls when he eats in them and doesn't mind sleeping in the same place without having a shower.

He can sometimes go for close to a week without a bath. He sometimes smells so bad, but aside from these, he is an adorable guy.

I have spoken to him and advised him, but I can't seem to get to his inner thought.

What do I do? I don't want to get married like this.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Related Articles: