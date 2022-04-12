1
Dear GhanaWeb: My friend with benefits dumped me in the ugliest way possible

Tue, 12 Apr 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have a partner, or should I say a lover. The type often referred to as ‘friends with benefits’.

We would meet a couple of times during the week and text each other all the time and I was aware that girls never took him seriously, maybe because I never thought of him as a boyfriend material to other girls.

Although we don't talk about other people while we enjoyed the benefits we get from each other, he never mentioned to me that he was in a relationship until I found out today.

I just didn't even realize that there was some other girl who liked him.

A few days ago we had a flirty convo like we normally would do, nothing risque. He gave no hint he was taken.

I am hurting badly even though I know I’m not supposed to. I gave him so much of my time and what did he do? At least he should have been respectful to let me know there was someone in the picture instead of dropping me like a hotcake.

Does anyone have any advice for me on how to get over this? Can Anyone relate at All? What should I do?!

Sarah, Haatso

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
