Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend is paranoid

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My girlfriend is too controlling and paranoid with me despite always reassuring her that I am not fooling around. I have done everything in my power to keep her safe and provide for her.

She is extremely sweet but is scared of something and I’ve learned that she was also like this in her previous relationships.

What could I have done to cause her to be like this?

Please advise me.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

