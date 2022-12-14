Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend says I should have over GH¢100,000 before we get married

File photo of a couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

My girlfriend has given me a list of things she wants me to have in two years before we get married, or else she will dump me.



One of the requirements is that, I shouldn't have less than 100,000 cedis in savings, a house, a car and a business of my own.



I am a banker and it's impossible to make that kind of money in two years with all those properties.



I am unsure if she is firing me up to work hard and achieve more or has plans to leave me for another when I say I can't meet the target.

What do I do?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/EB