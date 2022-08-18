Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend who dumped me for a taxi driver is back when I have a new girlfriend

File photo of a confused man

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am Abraham, a 26-year-old man. I met a lady in the year 2019 and she agreed to be my girlfriend. We stayed together for a few months without any fight or misunderstanding and I got the opportunity to continue my education at the university level in the year 2021.



I left for school but due to financial difficulties, she informed me that she got a job in Accra and she wanted to go and do it.



GhanaWeb, since I'm in school and I can't provide for her, I supported her idea to go and work. She worked with her employer for about four months and she again told me that the work was difficult so she wanted to set up her own business which I didn’t oppose.



July 2021, her attitude changed towards me. She no longer calls me nor answers my calls. One day, one of her friends told me that she is in love with a trotro driver who helped her to secure a kiosk and accommodation.



I didn't hesitate to ask her about my girlfriend. She confirmed the report. Because I love her with all my heart, I cried and begged her to quit the relationship with the trotro driver but she refused to do so.

Now that I have moved on with someone else, she is now demanding my attention and love and she claims she is no longer in love with the trotro driver but the trotro driver does call to check on her.



I need your advice because I don't want to betray my new girlfriend and I also don't want to let my ex go.



Advise me on what to do.



Thank you.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.