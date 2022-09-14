0
Dear GhanaWeb: My husband blames me for not having an erection but he is the problem

Concerned Woman

Wed, 14 Sep 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

I got married last year and I have been living a big lie! My husband has been accusing me of our poor sex life.

He says he does not get an erection looking at my cold response and when he does, he isn't able to penetrate because I am so dry.

I have been living this lie for many months despite knowing he's the problem! I have indirectly suggested that we go to a sex therapist for help but he simply refuses and asks me to work on myself!

How far can I carry this lie?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

