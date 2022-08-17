Dear GhanaWeb: My husband has impregnated my neighbour's daughter and lost his job too

File photo of an unhappy couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband has been unemployed for five years. The money I make from my fashion business is what I use to support our home while I take care of our kids.



Six months down the line, my husband got a job with a major bank in Ghana and our lives changed completely. A month into the job he got a neighbour's daughter pregnant and a week after that he was fired for misappropriation of funds.



His image was splashed in the Daily newspaper and has apologised to me.

Should I leave or not, although we have three children together?



Kelly, Osu.



