Dear GhanaWeb: My husband has proposed a threesome because he thinks our marriage is failing

File photo of an unhappy couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

It has been six months since my husband’s attitude changed towards me. I took it up with him and he told me our sex life was the problem.



Three days ago, he told me he had found a solution and that is to have a threesome with another partner. This got me so lost and confused for a moment, so I asked why he would suggest that.



He told me that was the only way he could see our marriage working. I have never been in support of threesomes. I don't also see myself sharing my husband.

I need a little advice. Please help.



