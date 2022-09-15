0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband hates me because our clients like to work with me

Angry Black Women, Couple . File photo of an unhappy couple

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband and I started this new venture recently, and it so happens that clients prefer to talk to me.

But my husband hates me because of that, and he thinks I want to be the face of the company, which is why I am doing something behind his back to win their confidence.

How do I deal with it?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb Via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Conman’ claiming to be a Ghanaian prince standing trial in US court for scam
Why Joe Ghartey accepted only a ring and Bible from the man who married his daughter
Mahama being paid all emoluments due him – NPP
NPP MP laments how he was treated at a Kumasi pub
Airport security officer interdicted for embarrassing National Security Minister
Who is invited to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Blakk Rasta tackles Shatta Wale again
Derick Oduro warns Mahama
Aisha Huang returns to Circuit Court to face charges
Presidential staffer 'confronts' Mahama's aides with August 2022 salary 'payments'