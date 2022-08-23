0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband is the 'area champion'

Woman Worried File File photo of a worried woman

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband and I have been married for 22 years and for three years, we don't meet eye to eye.

When I voice my concerns about his bad habits like sleeping around, he uses me as a punching bag.

I am tired of living with him and want to leave. Just this year, he has impregnated four teenagers in our neighbourhood.

Aside from that, many men in the area are scared of him for so many reasons. I have come to believe he is into something sinister.

I need advice on whether to live or stay with him.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Related Articles: