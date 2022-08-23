Dear GhanaWeb: My husband is the 'area champion'

Dear GhanaWeb,
My husband and I have been married for 22 years and for three years, we don't meet eye to eye.
When I voice my concerns about his bad habits like sleeping around, he uses me as a punching bag.
I am tired of living with him and want to leave. Just this year, he has impregnated four teenagers in our neighbourhood.
Aside from that, many men in the area are scared of him for so many reasons. I have come to believe he is into something sinister.
I need advice on whether to live or stay with him.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BB
