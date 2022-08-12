2
Dear GhanaWeb: My husband runs to the maid's room to sleep with her

Husband And Wife Worried File photo of an unhappy couple

Fri, 12 Aug 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a 36-year-old trader and my husband is 45, but I am currently tired of living with him and calling for a divorce after our 10-year-old marriage failed because he is a liar, cheat and a disgrace to me and my children.

For three years, I noticed my husband would sneak out but it didn't dawn on me to follow him. Quite recently, I followed him 10 minutes after he left our bed and caught him in our maid’s room.

The shock that went through my body left me frozen for a while.

I’m worried about my kids because I want to annul our marriage. I’m not in the right frame of mind these days and don't know what to do.

Please share your experiences with me to help me deal with my experience.

Anonymous.



ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
