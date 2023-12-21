Dear GhanaWeb: My husband says I shouldn’t marry any man after his death

File photo of a worried woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

Anthony and I have been married for five years with two children. We were a happy family until 2021 when he was diagnosed with lung cancer.



The doctor told us he had a year to live and that news turned our happy home into a sad one.



It wasn’t easy but we had to cope with the current situation.



When he had just three months to live, we went through hell as there was no money to afford his hospital bills.



We mostly survived on the little money his brother sent to us from abroad and with that, it took time before it became accessible.

I visited my husband together with the kids at the hospital and we talked for a while. He later made the kids excuse us so he could speak to me.



My husband proposed something that was not cool. He wants me to promise him not to re-marry when he dies. He was calm from the beginning of the conversation but when he realized I wasn’t conceding, he began to react harshly.



He furthered that if I went contrary to the terms, I shouldn’t allow the man close to his children.



He is a good man and has always been there for me anytime his presence was needed. How does he want me to promise him that? I’m 32 years old and have a long life ahead of me.



He needs an answer and I don’t know what to tell him.

How do I go about this situation?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/MA