0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband sends gifts and confides in his former colleague

Worried Black Woman2 File photo of a disturbed women

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband had a female co-worker who left Accra for Kumasi for close to three years.

I was not aware of this, but I recently learned that he calls her quite often to talk about his problems.

I’m concerned that he shares his problems with her and not with me. She is also married. He and this woman were even sending gifts back and forth without my knowledge.

I found this out when I noted her P.O Box address listed in some of our documents and was wondering if this was normal behaviour, or am I overreacting.

He seems to think there’s nothing wrong with it, but I’m furious.

Can I get some advice, please?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:



ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Related Articles: