Dear GhanaWeb: My husband shares me with his friend; I’m pregnant and don’t know who is responsible

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am in a marriage where I have agreed to some terms proposed by my husband. So, my husband proposed that we have a threesome thrice a week and have two days to ourselves.



The third person who joined to make the team a complete one was his best friend. We sometimes invite ladies to our adventure so it wouldn’t look as if I enjoy the most and that was my idea though.



It was something the three of us used to do before my husband and I got married. I was hoping that things would end after the marriage, which they did but I don’t know where the sudden interest came from.



This has been going on for three years now and the result I have gotten out of the escapade is pregnancy. Before I agreed to the proposal, my husband warned me to always take contraceptive pills anytime the three of us met.



I am pregnant and don’t know who is responsible for my pregnancy. I also don’t want to abort the baby because I need a child and what if the baby is my husband’s?

What do I do now?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via: :features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/BB



