Dear GhanaWeb: My husbands watches me like a hawk when I talk to other men, even his cousins

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My spouse has no faith in me. When I speak to his male friends, he seems uneasy.

He even gets uneasy when I interact with my male coworkers or even his male cousins.

When I have to talk to a man when he is around, I am always on the lookout. It's becoming really constrictive.

What else can I do to earn his trust?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

