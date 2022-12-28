Dear GhanaWeb: My husbands watches me like a hawk when I talk to other men, even his cousins

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
My spouse has no faith in me. When I speak to his male friends, he seems uneasy.
He even gets uneasy when I interact with my male coworkers or even his male cousins.
When I have to talk to a man when he is around, I am always on the lookout. It's becoming really constrictive.
What else can I do to earn his trust?
