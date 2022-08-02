Dear GhanaWeb: My mother has kicked me out of the house because I offered my orphaned boyfriend a place in my house to stay

File photo of a worried woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have a boyfriend who is 26 but was thrown out of his house because he couldn't pay his rent. For a while, finding a new one hasn't yielded any good results for him so, I thought it was okay to share my room.



Before I could do that, I needed my mother's permission. I spoke to my mum and the next thing I realised was a hot slap on the face. I am pained my mother could do that since I couldn't turn a blind eye to a suffering boyfriend.



My mum is asking me to leave the house along with him because I have no respect.

What do I do?



Edna, Kwashieman



