Dear GhanaWeb: My mother has kicked me out of the house because I offered my orphaned boyfriend a place in my house to stay
Dear GhanaWeb,
I have a boyfriend who is 26 but was thrown out of his house because he couldn't pay his rent. For a while, finding a new one hasn't yielded any good results for him so, I thought it was okay to share my room.
Before I could do that, I needed my mother's permission. I spoke to my mum and the next thing I realised was a hot slap on the face. I am pained my mother could do that since I couldn't turn a blind eye to a suffering boyfriend.
My mum is asking me to leave the house along with him because I have no respect.
What do I do?
Edna, Kwashieman
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via: features@ghanaweb.com.
