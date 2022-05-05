0
Dear GhanaWeb: My mother-in-law controls my husband like he's still a little boy

Controlling Step Mother

Thu, 5 May 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have been married for three years and it looks like I have no say in my marriage but instead, my mother-law does.

He tells my husband to do something and he follows and he changes his mind if his mother disagrees with a decision I made.

Worst of all is he tells his mother how much he gives me at the end of the month and his mother budgets his money.

My husband seems brainwashed. What should I do?

Akua, Sunyani

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

