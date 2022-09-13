Dear GhanaWeb: My mother-in-law is becoming annoying, she is ruining my marriage

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
My mother-in-law always tries to barge into our room, whenever I try to spend time with my husband.
Even if we are just sitting and talking, she will barge in and try to make her son do some work. I feel she does this intentionally to keep me away from my husband.
I try hard to ignore this but it's getting too evident and annoying now. What can I do to resolve this?
