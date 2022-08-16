Dear GhanaWeb: My newly wedded husband left the shores of Ghana and is abusing alcohol

Dear GhanaWeb,
I am 32 and married to a 35-year-old man. He left for the United States of America six months ago while promising to work things out there, so I join him.
It was very strange, as soon he reached the foreign shores his personality changed. He started screaming and abusing me over the phone. I realised he was drunk most of the time. A day or two after, he calls back to apologise.
I noticed that he gets abusive when he is drunk but he was never this way in Ghana.
What can I do to help him?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/IA
