Dear GhanaWeb: My newly wedded husband left the shores of Ghana and is abusing alcohol

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am 32 and married to a 35-year-old man. He left for the United States of America six months ago while promising to work things out there, so I join him.



It was very strange, as soon he reached the foreign shores his personality changed. He started screaming and abusing me over the phone. I realised he was drunk most of the time. A day or two after, he calls back to apologise.



I noticed that he gets abusive when he is drunk but he was never this way in Ghana.

What can I do to help him?



