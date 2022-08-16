1
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My newly wedded husband left the shores of Ghana and is abusing alcohol

Woman Couple Sad File photo of a black woman

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am 32 and married to a 35-year-old man. He left for the United States of America six months ago while promising to work things out there, so I join him.

It was very strange, as soon he reached the foreign shores his personality changed. He started screaming and abusing me over the phone. I realised he was drunk most of the time. A day or two after, he calls back to apologise.

I noticed that he gets abusive when he is drunk but he was never this way in Ghana.

What can I do to help him?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/IA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The three ministers Kufuor Foundation CEO wants Akufo-Addo to fire
What Alan Kyerematen told Hopeson Adorye after ‘controversial’ comment
US-based Ghanaian faces 50 years in jail over fraud, money laundering
Largest 'wee' farm uncovered in Afram Plains, 5 arrested
Mahama's tenure was bad too - Derek Oduro
GRA disassociates itself from Col. Damoah's comments against SP
Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor is dead
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
Related Articles: