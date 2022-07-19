0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My side chick wants to tell my pregnant fiancée about us

Sad Black Man Bigamy 1 File photo of a confused man

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I’ve been having sex with this lady at work for close to a month now and she is insisting I leave my fiancee for her. The first time we had sex was in the men’s bathroom at work.

Sex with my woman is amazing and I would rate it 8 but sex with this colleague is raunchy, hot, wild and passionate. We bring out the freak in each other.

The lady is crazy and I know she will tell my girlfriend if I don't. Quite recently, she took the rubber off, and now she’s threatening to tell my woman everything. I don’t want to lose my girl; she’s five months pregnant, and we just got engaged.

What’s my next move?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb:via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why John Boadu lost – Ken Agyapong explains
The only chairman who didn't join Wontumi's John Boadu 'endorsement'
Sam George 'mocks' Ephson's polls
Chairman Wontumi replies Ken Agyapong
Angry Suame artisans pelt Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water
I won’t accept any offer from Nana B - Titus-Glover
Maurice Ampaw attacks Kennedy Agyapong
Adwoa Safo opens up on her absenteeism
Nobody was parting with monies on congress grounds - Mac Manu
Ntim speaks like a preacher than a politician - Sekou Nkrumah
Related Articles: