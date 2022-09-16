1
Dear GhanaWeb: My sister-in-law abuses me but covers it with expensive gifts

File photo of an unhappy woman

Fri, 16 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My sister-in-law is repeatedly nasty to me and I find it upsetting and unjustified. She is over a decade older than me and lives, with her husband. My husband is the younger child and her only sibling.

My sister-in-law is retired, wealthy and has what many would consider an enviable lifestyle. Interestingly, my husband witnesses many of these abuses, but not all of them. When I tell him how unjustified and hurtful I find how she talks down on me, he says that his sister does not mean it and that it is her attempt at humour.

I am tired and want to address it but not sure how to. Please help me.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

