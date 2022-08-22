2
Dear GhanaWeb: My sister-in-law wants to stop my wedding because she wants to get her body enhanced

Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am getting married next month but my sister-in-law wants me to postpone my wedding because she wants to get her breast enhanced.

Initially, I thought she was joking but then she had also mentioned it to my wife-to-be which is to say she isn't joking.

Her surgery is not my business but then for it to affect my wedding is what I worry about.

What do I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

