Dear GhanaWeb: My sister-in-law wants to stop my wedding because she wants to get her body enhanced

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am getting married next month but my sister-in-law wants me to postpone my wedding because she wants to get her breast enhanced.



Initially, I thought she was joking but then she had also mentioned it to my wife-to-be which is to say she isn't joking.



Her surgery is not my business but then for it to affect my wedding is what I worry about.

What do I do?



