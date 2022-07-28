0
Dear GhanaWeb: My sister’s boyfriend punched me in the face

Angry Black Teen File photo of an angry teen

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My sister’s boyfriend punched me in the face and destroyed my bedroom door because I told him to clean up the mess he left in my parents’ house.

I am 16 and he is 28. In the beginning, I liked him but I realised he has some really dirty habits like drinking and eating from our fridge when he hasn't been served and my sister doesn't see anything wrong with it.

When I try to tell her about her boyfriend's disrespectful behaviour and how he treats our home like garbage, she thinks I'm always overreacting.

The last time her boyfriend broke my father's expensive gift given to him by a friend, my sister insists he is innocent.

I sometimes want to stab him because they mostly would pin it all on me because I’m the youngest.

What should I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

