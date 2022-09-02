1
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My wife after a fight threatens to spread rumours about my family

Angry Black Man File photo of an angry man

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife is a narcissist. She constantly criticises my family members and threatens to spread bad words about the family when I ask her to calm down.

Her father is a powerful man, so it’s terrifying for me to take any action. I’m in desperate need of help.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Related Articles: