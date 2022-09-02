Dear GhanaWeb: My wife after a fight threatens to spread rumours about my family

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
My wife is a narcissist. She constantly criticises my family members and threatens to spread bad words about the family when I ask her to calm down.
Her father is a powerful man, so it’s terrifying for me to take any action. I’m in desperate need of help.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Dear GhanaWeb: I feel like I don’t have feelings anymore
- Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is extremely stubborn and contributes nothing to help our family
- Dear GhanaWeb: I haven't had sex for eight years because my husband is impotent
- Dear GhanaWeb: My wife told a man she was waiting for him with open arms if he left his wife
- Dear GhanaWeb: I am in a weird relationship I can't get out of
- Read all related articles