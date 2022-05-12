1
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My wife cheated on me with her brother's friend

Angry Black Man File photo of an angry husband

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife and I have been together for three years. Before we got married she cheated on me once, which caused us to break up, but then we got back together two and half years later.

We have twin boys and everything has been great, except that while on a family vacation with her family, her brother came with an old friend of his whom my wife cheated on me with.

Apparently, the two men are best friends again, after my wife who was then my girlfriend cheated with him.

During the trip, she tried to avoid him but the guy tried to make things look cool and got her talking.

I was infuriated all through the journey and I need help on what to do?

Kojo, Lapaz

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars
Assin North case: Tsatsu Tsikata's legal gymnastics will lose its elasticity – Gabby
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning
1999: The year Asantehene, Dormaahene and Okyenhene were enstooled
Taxi driver who returned GH¢8,400 speaks
Related Articles: