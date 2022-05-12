Dear GhanaWeb: My wife cheated on me with her brother's friend

File photo of an angry husband

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife and I have been together for three years. Before we got married she cheated on me once, which caused us to break up, but then we got back together two and half years later.



We have twin boys and everything has been great, except that while on a family vacation with her family, her brother came with an old friend of his whom my wife cheated on me with.



Apparently, the two men are best friends again, after my wife who was then my girlfriend cheated with him.



During the trip, she tried to avoid him but the guy tried to make things look cool and got her talking.

I was infuriated all through the journey and I need help on what to do?



Kojo, Lapaz



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.