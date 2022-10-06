1
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My wife disturbs my neighbours with her loud moans when we make love

Couple In Bed File photo of a couple in bed

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife wouldn't stop moaning out loud when we make love. I have begged her several times to keep it down since we always have our neighbors complaining about the noise.

For this reason, I stopped making love to my wife, and she is accusing me of cheating, but that's something I have never thought of.

We have had an open conversation about her loud noise when having sex, and she still does the same thing.

What do I do about this?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Related Articles: