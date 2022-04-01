Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is dating a guy in her gym

File photo of a worried man

Dear GhanaWeb,

I suspect my wife has been cheating on me. She met this new guy at her gym at Dzorwulu and I recently found out that she paid the guy's membership fee for him.



I then sneakily started spying on them and would always find them chatting and working out together.



How do I confront my wife?

Kingsley, Spintex



